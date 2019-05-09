Allegations against the CJI: Misuse of power and no procedural fairness

The events surrounding the l’affaire have been well documented – even if the final outcome is not. On the 19th of April this year, an ex- staff member submitted a detailed affidavit to the Judges of the Court alleging by the Chief Justice. The Court had multiple options before it – order an enquiry under the Prevention of at Workplaces Act, follow its own internal complaint procedure or follow simple common sense. Over the last 20 days, it abandoned all of these.

The process started with an ‘emergency Saturday hearing’ in a case dramatically titled: “In Re : Matter of Great Public Importance Touching upon the Independence of Judiciary - mentioned by Shri Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India”. It has ended in a secret report exonerating the Chief Justice of all charges.

Deeply disappointing as they are, the process and its outcome do not come as a surprise. If anything, they follow a pattern, common to other cases of such allegations against men in positions of power. All of these are characterized by victim shaming by the accused and his supporters – often other men and women holding high office, wild conspiracy theories and paying of short shrift to the most basic principles of fairness.

The case of Justice Clarence Thomas

In 1991, President nominated Clarence Thomas, a federal Circuit Judge, to the United States Soon thereafter, a private interview given to the by Professor Anita Hill was leaked to the press. Hill was called to testify publicly. In senate hearings that were televised across the United States, Hill affirmed on oath that Thomas had sexually harassed her while he was her supervisor at the

Thomas' supporters questioned her credibility, claiming she was delusional or had been spurned. During the senate hearing, Republican Senator Orrin Hatch went as far as implying that "Hill was working in tandem with 'slick lawyers' and interest groups bent on destroying Thomas' chances to join the court."

Hill agreed to take a polygraph test. The reports of the test confirmed her claims. Thomas refused a similar test. He however stated that he was being subjected to a "high-tech lynching for uppity blacks" by white liberals who were seeking to block a black conservative from taking a seat on the Ultimately, the United States Senate confirmed Thomas to the Supreme Court by a vote of 52–48.

The case of Brett Kavanaugh

In early July 2018, Judge was reported to be on Donald Trump's shortlist to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Soon thereafter, Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at the contacted the Washington Post and her congresswoman, Anna Eshoo, informing them that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in 1982. Professor Ford wrestled with the choice to make her identity known for months. She was wary of the “negative impact” it would have on her. Ultimately, after reporters started to track down her identity, she went public on September 16, 2018.

What followed is well known. Like Anita Hill, Professor Ford was made to undergo a polygraph test. Like Hill, her claims were supported by the results of the test. However, even before a hearing before the Senate could take place, President Trump jumped to Kavanaugh’s defence. He also went on to doubt the veracity of Ford’s allegations, stating that they were an "assault" made by "radical left wing politicians" intended to undermine his presidency. Kavanaugh is now a Judge of the US Supreme Court.

The case of the Chief Justice of India

Immediately after reports of the allegations came out in the media, the Supreme Court constituted a bench, presided over by the Three of the most powerful men in the Court – the Chief Justice, the Attorney General and the Solicitor General got together to indulge in what can best be called character assassination of the victim. The hearing was called without notice to the victim herself. Curiously, though the Chief Justice was a member of the bench, the final order of the day was not signed by him.

Soon thereafter, one Mr. filed an affidavit alleging that there was a conspiracy to ‘fix the Chief Justice’. Mr. Bains was not a party to the Court proceedings. How his affidavit was accepted by the Court registry is not known. The affidavit itself alleged a conspiracy involving people of all hues - Dawood Ibrahim, Naresh Goyal, Supreme Court judges, disgruntled staff etc. A bench – not involving the Chief Justice, has taken cognizance of this, and ordered an enquiry.

At the same time, an in-house panel was constituted to conduct an ‘informal enquiry’ into the charges against the Chief Justice. The Complainant described the proceedings before the panel as hostile. She chose to walk out of the proceedings after her requests for a lawyer and for recording of the proceedings etc were denied. The enquiry that went on in her absence exonerated the Chief Justice of all charges. The Court has refused to make the report public.

The institutional response of the Supreme Court to the allegations against the Chief Justice is a study in what not to do in cases of sexual harassment against men in power. The entire process –starting from the hearing where the Chief Justice’s Court was used to deliver a speech more fitting for a press conference; to the final outcome have been punctuated with misuse of power and little adherence to the basic norms of procedural fairness.

‘Fiat justitia ruat caelum’ - Let justice be done though the heavens fall, the Supreme Court often tells us. The same Supreme Court refused a lawyer to the Complainant in this case. Sunlight is the best disinfectant – the Court often says while stressing on transparency in all matters. The same Court has refused to make its final report public. In doing so, it has let all of us – lawyers and citizens who have (had?) faith in the judiciary down. It is said that things have to get worse before they get better. It does not get much worse than this.





