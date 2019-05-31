Andhra Pradesh's groundwater reserves shrink after long dry spell

Candidates of various political parties in Andhra Pradesh did a slew of things apart from their usual campaigning to woo voters during this parliamentary election. Supply of drinking water in colonies and villages through special tankers was one of them. Drinking water has emerged as the single biggest problem across many parts of the state.

The problem is not just in Rayalaseema but even in Krishna and Godavari delta regions. Pre-monsoon rain has been scanty. Instead of the normal seasonal rain of 89.1 mm across the state, Andhra Pradesh has recorded only 51.7 mm – which is a ...