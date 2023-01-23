Apple to expand mfg base in India, take country share to 25%: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and industry minister on Monday said that iPhone maker is aiming to expand its manufacturing base in India.

A conducive business environment that encompasses transparent government policies and business models is helping global firms make the country their manufacturing base in India.

“ has 5-7 per cent of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting up to 25 per cent of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent model from India, manufactured in India,” Goyal said at the inaugural session of the B20 Inception Meeting in Gandhinagar.

Apple’s iPhone is now being Made in India and the biggest plant is being set up in Bengaluru. The company gets manufactured by Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron in India.

The minister added that due to global economic uncertainties, this will be a challenging year for the world. Inflation in several countries is “very high”, although India has been able to manage prices. At a time when developed economies are facing slow down, the Indian economy is emerging as one of the fastest growing in the world due to steps taken by the Modi-government, Goyal said.

“We believe that every strong step that we have taken to control inflation, RBI would keep that in mind and take steps,” he said.

B20 Inception Meeting

N Chandrasekaran, who is chair, B20 India and Chairman, Tata Sons said that seven task forces and two action groups have been set up by leaders with proven track record. The recommendations of the groups will be translated into policy deliverables, keeping in mind their global relevance.

B20 is among the key engagement groups of G20, representing the priorities of businesses globally.

The three-day event at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 22 to January inaugurated the Presidency work of all task forces and action councils under B20.

“The seven task forces we are focused on are all needed by the world at this time and for the coming decades. The first theme is on the global supply chain and how we bring resilience in them. The second one is on the Future of Work. All of us know how it is being redefined,” Chandrasekaran said.

The other areas include digital transformation, reviving the global economy, innovation in research and development, and the UN sustainability goals of mobility, biodiversity, water management, among others. There will also be a task force of financial inclusion that will focus on how India can enhance the role of small and medium enterprises among G20 nations.

Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwani Vaishnaw, said that while protection of individual data is a good move, it also acted as a pushback against innovation. “We needed a template for individual rights and good for society but also that pushes innovation. It is a difficult balance,” he said, adding that the draft Digital Data Protection Bill tried to strike that balance. The government had sought comments and feedback on the Bill last month.

Amitabh Kant, who is the G20 sherpa said that there is a need for ensuring that the private sector steps up its act to accelerate investments across the world at this juncture.