April retail inflation eases to 4.29%; March IIP grows 22.4%: Govt data

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 4.29 per cent in the month of April on decline in food prices. Separately, the country’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a 22.4 per cent growth in March on low base effect, two separate data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation was predicted to cool to 4.2 per cent in April, just above the RBI's 4 per cent mid-point target and down from March's four-month high of 5.52%, according to a Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists taken over the past week.

The reprieve would provide policymakers with some relief as they seek to keep prices under control amid growing risks that state-wide lockdowns and curfews imposed to tackle a record surge of COVID-19 cases could disrupt supplies and fuel price.

IIP witnessed a contraction of 3.6 per cent in February 2021. Also, IIP contracted 8.6 per cent in FY21 as against contraction of 0.8 per cent in the year-ago period.





Manufacturing sector output surged 25.8 per cent in March 2021. Mining output climbed 6.1 per cent and power generation increased by 22.5 per cent in March.

The IIP had shrunk by 18.7 per cent in March 2020.

This is the fifth consecutive month that the CPI data has come within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6 per cent. At the end of March, the government asked the RBI to maintain at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for another five-year period ending March 2026.

The data is primarily factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy.