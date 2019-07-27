Arbind Modi panel wanted no tax on income below Rs 6 lakh, 0.5% wealth tax

The first panel constituted by the previous Narendra Modi government to rewrite India’s income-tax law proposed to lighten the tax burden on the middle class by raising the zero per cent threshold to Rs 6 lakh. However, this went with eliminating tax-saving deductions like those under Section 80C of the existing law.

The panel proposed a 15 per cent income-tax rate if income was Rs 6-20 lakh, and 30 per cent for above Rs 30 lakh. The panel advocated the EET (exempt-exempt-tax) principle in treating savings; in that, withdrawals from an accumulated corpus of pension ...