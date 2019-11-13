Are India's existing FTAs as detrimental as to its interest as RCEP?

The government has claimed that other nations' insistence on tariff removal and access to India's vast untapped domestic market, without offering anything in return, ultimately forced India out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal.

But New Delhi's existing trade deal with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc, on which RCEP is based, shows these aren't new complaints, say experts. The Asean-India Free Trade Agreement (AIFTA) with the 10-nation Asean bloc came into effect on January 1, 2010 amid much fanfare. "It was ...