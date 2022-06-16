As protests break out against Agnipath scheme, govt feels the heat

As parts of India on Thursday reported violent protests against the proposed Agnipath recruitment system for the armed forces, political parties and former soldiers pleaded with the government to revise the scheme.

In BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and opposition-governed Rajasthan, the anger of unorganised groups of young people was evident. Trains were set on fire in several places in Bihar, where the BJP is part of the governing alliance, and small knots of boys protested in Gaggal, Himachal Pradesh, during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the state. Himachal Pradesh, which is governed by the BJP, is a major catchment area for armed forces' recruitment. It is due for assembly elections later this year.

The protests were spontaneous and none coordinated by any political group.

Almost all opposition political groups asked the government to review Agnipath. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati asked the government to withdraw it. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the scheme is "controversial, carries multiple risks, subverts the long-standing traditions and ethos of the armed forces."

Chidambaram alleged the scheme makes a mockery of training and will induct ill-trained and ill-motivated soldiers into the defence forces."We fear that the scheme may turn out to be a case of penny wise and security foolish," he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, said the scheme should be taken back.

“How will the country be safe if its brave soldiers are insecure of the government and its policies? Don't break the spirit of the youth by making them an Agniveer," Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav told the BJP.

The crux of the anger seems to be that the government is taking away employment, not creating it. In the Uttar Pradesh elections earlier this year, ‘bharti’ (recruitment) was a big issue. Popular demand in many areas was that after delaying recruitment by two years due Covid-19 (as recruitment involves large rallies that could have become super spreader events), the government should now increase the recruitment age. It was widely expected that the government would, at the least, double recruitments to make up for the two lost years.

Instead boys preparing for the written and physical exams by training—viral videos show them jogging and they work to earn a living with the aim of joining the armed forces-- feel cheated that they will not get the opportunity to be called a ‘soldier’.

Several in the government defended the scheme. Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar’s BJP deputy chief minister, said:"I don't think our youth understood the scheme properly or are confused." He also said both the state and the Centre are serious about their induction into the scheme. "I request them to take back the protest and try to understand the positive aspects of the scheme," he added.

Aspects of the scheme, like loans and other financial incentives after retirement, training and skilling and joining the paramilitary forces, appeared to have no effect on rampaging youth.

There is hardly any doubt that passions cannot be sustained at boiling point for an indefinite period of time. But equally, there is no doubt that the government did not expect this order of protest. There is nothing to indicate the scheme is going to be reviewed, let alone dropped. But at least in the Himachal Pradesh election, the BJP might have to pay a price.