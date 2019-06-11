At Rs 40,000 cr, DoT seeks 6% rise in budget to boost rural connectivity

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought allocation of Rs 40,000 crore from the Union Budget, nearly 6 per cent higher than last year, for strengthening services and pan-Indian expansion of the network. The budgetary provision will be spent on mobile and internet connectivity in rural India, besides connecting the mainland with Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

The allocation sought by the department in 2018-19 was Rs 38,000 crore but the same was revised to Rs 30,000 crore. The allocation sought is in line with the interim Budget. “Our initiatives like ...