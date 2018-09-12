JUST IN
CPI inflation slows to 3.69% in August; food inflation at 0.29%

The decline in inflation was due to cut in GST rates on over 100 items from July 27

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Retail inflation
A woman pushes a shopping trolley at a food superstore in Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

The retail price inflation eased to 3.69% per cent in August against a nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July. Food inflation stood at a provisional 0.29 per cent in August, as against 1.30 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said in its statement. Food and beverages have over 54 per cent weight in CPI.

Elsewhere, the decline in inflation was due to cut in GST rates on over 100 items from July 27.

RBI had raised the policy rate twice in a row to check inflationary pressures.
First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 17:42 IST

