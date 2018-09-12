CPI inflation slows to 3.69% in August; food inflation at 0.29%

-
The retail price inflation eased to 3.69% per cent in August against a nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July. Food inflation stood at a provisional 0.29 per cent in August, as against 1.30 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said in its statement. Food and beverages have over 54 per cent weight in CPI.
Elsewhere, the decline in inflation was due to cut in GST rates on over 100 items from July 27.
RBI had raised the policy rate twice in a row to check inflationary pressures.
