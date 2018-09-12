CPI inflation slows to 3.69% in August; food inflation at 0.29%

The eased to 3.69% per cent in August against a nine-month low of 4.17 per cent in July. Food stood at a provisional 0.29 per cent in August, as against 1.30 per cent in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said in its statement. Food and beverages have over 54 per cent weight in

Elsewhere, the decline in was due to cut in on over 100 items from July 27.

had raised the policy rate twice in a row to check inflationary pressures.