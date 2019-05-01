Ayurveda enters mainstream as insurers are willing to pay for treatment

Back in 2006, Naresh Trehan, Chairman Medanta, thought of a novel approach to clinical treatment, by introducing integrative medicine in his yet to be set up hospital. He believed alternative systems of medicine had a significant place in treating patients.

By bringing together Ayurveda and yoga along with homoeopathy, Unani and Siddha, it was possible to offer holistic medical solutions that would work together. G Geetha Krishnan, a senior ayurvedic practitioner joined his company, Global Health Private Limited, even before Medanta the Medicity was set up. The idea behind integrative ...