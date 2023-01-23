B20 can add value to G20 nations and the world, says N Chandrasekaran

The Business20 (B20) has a unique opportunity and a very important role to play in working out agenda that can add value for all and the rest of the world, B20 India Chair said on Monday.

The B20 is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

“India is in a very unique position in the world at a time (when) we are seeing several moving parts, and B20, during India's leadership of G20, has a unique opportunity and has a very important role to play," he said.

"So, we've had the opportunity to look at the evolution and the progress (of B20) over the years and have been able to relate it to the context in which the world is functioning today and able to work out an agenda, which we think is very exciting, and can be value adding for all or in fact for the rest of the world not only to India," he asserted.

N Chandrasekaran, who is also chairman, Tata Sons, said that seven task forces and two action groups had been set up by leaders with proven track record. The recommendations of the groups would be translated into policy deliverables, keeping in mind their global relevance.

“The seven task forces we are focused on are all needed by the world at this time and for the coming decades. The first theme is on the global supply chain and how we bring resilience to them. The second one is on the Future of Work. All of us know how it is being redefined,” Chandrasekaran said.

The other areas include digital transformation, reviving the global economy, innovation in research and development, and the UN sustainability goals of mobility, biodiversity, water management, among others. There will also be a task force for financial inclusion that will focus on how India can enhance the role of small and medium enterprises among .