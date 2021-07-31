Back to old normal: Power sheds Covid load on work-from-home support

A delayed monsoon and work from home have led to an increase in domestic and agricultural demand for electricity. Peak power demand in the country increased by 5.52 per cent in June over the same month last year.

The rise is the highest since the beginning of the fiscal year. However, an increase in bulk demand from the industrial sector continues to be missing in several states even as localised lockdowns have been lifted and commercial activities have resumed. In terms of daily energy demand, which signifies per capita consumption, the demand level has reached that of 2019 for ...