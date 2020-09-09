Backward regions in UP fared well district-wise, on ease of doing business

The backward regions of eastern and central have outperformed western districts on Leaving behind the industry-rich regions of the western parts of the state, such as Ghaziabad, Meerut and Moradabad, several eastern and central domains have got place in the top ten in the latest district-wise rankings.

Of all the 75 districts, Unnao has been ranked first for the third straight month in July. The district scored 178.12 points on various parameters. Unnao has been placed No.1 among A category districts. These are districts that have received more than 2,000 applications for setting up industrial units. This assessment is based on the number of application filed on the UP government's single-window portal, Nivesh Mitra.

In the B category, Kaushambi secured first place. Districts that received less than 2,000 applications for new industrial units belong to this category. Industrially developed districts of the west, such as Bulandshahar, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur and Aligarh have done fairly well but the Bundelkhand region is lagging behind. State capital Lucknow has failed to make it in the list of top 10 districts and occupies on 15th spot.





The Adityanath government had decided to start district-wise ranking of in May this year. Under this system, the ranking is calculated on the basis of approval of new business proposals, redressal of grievances of entrepreneurs and feedback from industries.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary Industrial Development, Alok Kumar, of all the 75 districts in the state, 64 have improved their rankings in July. Around 15 districts, including Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Lalitpur and Sitapur, have made significant progress. He said district wise ranking would help UP win first position in nationally.