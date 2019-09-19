Bank stake sales in mutual fund, insurance subsidiaries hit a wall

Even as private banks have the appetite to acquire stakes of public sector banks in insurance or mutual fund subsidiaries, there is no progress in the matter as they await clarity on holding company (holdco) structure norms from the regulator.

Sources say given the complexity involved in the process of creating a holding company, which will ultimately be the parent company of banking and other businesses, banks are going slow in acquiring stakes in insurance arms or mutual funds of other lenders. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held initial talks with banks on this ...