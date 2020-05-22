Banks bat for package for beleaguered aviation, hospitality, realty sectors

Public sector lenders argued for a package, including debt restructuring, for sectors like aviation, and commercial real estate which have been hit hard by imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. They have begun loan disbursal to units, especially MSMEs, to ensure timely support for starting operations.

Public sector bank executives said these three sectors have been hit badly in the immediate aftermath of announced in March 2020. They are crucial for ensuring jobs. have made case for recast of exposure at a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The credit support for units in these sectors is crucial in restarting economic activity. All public sectors have sanctioned emergency working capital credit lines (10 per cent of existing exposure) to companies across the sectors, bankers said.

Central Bank of India's managing director and chief executive Pallab Mathapatra said had conveyed that they had starting disbursing money in sanctioned emergency lines. It would gather further momentum as the is lifted and borrower’s complete documentation, he said.

“Since March banks have extended Rs 6 trillion to all the sectors. UCO bank has sanctioned close Rs 15000 crore. We are also outreaching clients for credit,” said A K Goel, M D and CEO of UCO Bank.

During interaction with bankers, finance minister cleared air on a scheme which intends to give a Rs 3 trillion guarantee for credit to MSMEs. “Government has said it will pay up all Rs three trillion under guarantees if all loans covered under scheme default. The rules outlined in the scheme have to be followed," said another banker.





"The FM has emphasised on the quick disbursal of additional loans to MSMEs, to simplify process, formats and documentation. Banks have decided to focus also on Tier II and Tier III towns to ensure needy MSMEs get the assistance," said Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO Indian Bank.

Banks also informed the minister that they had not taken action against officials and staff for credit decisions that follow norms. The finance ministry has clearly stated action will be taken only in cases where criminality is proved. The government has already amended rules to safeguard interest of public servants who have take bona-fide decisions.

(With inputs from Abhijit Lele)