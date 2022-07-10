Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh see lag in paddy acreage

The southwest monsoon has picked up pace strongly across most parts of the country, but sowing of — the foodgrain grown the most during the kharif season — has still not kept pace.

One main reason for the shortfall in acreage till July 8 could be less than average rains in the early part of the season, which has delayed planting of the crop, as fields require a good amount of water for healthy planting. A shift towards other competing crops could be another factor.

There is still time, and planting in some parts of the country goes on till mid-August, but unless there is a quick pullback, there could be some concerns on the final harvest.

This could be a reason why Food Minister Piyush Goyal, in a recent meeting, directed states to encourage farmers to bring more area under paddy this time.



