Bill in the works to have two sets of DFIs: Govt and private

There are likely to be two sets of development financial institutions (DFIs) — one, fully-owned by the government, and the other, by private sector entities. The legislation to this effect is being prepared by the finance ministry.

The government-owned DFI will be completely owned by the Centre initially, and it can reduce its stake eventually to 26 per cent. “So, there are two things – one, this is initially a government DFI, and over a period of time here also, some private partners should come. Second, the new legislation does not stop any private person or ...