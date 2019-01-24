Bond market uncertain about govt's borrowing plans in next fiscal

The bond market is suffering from an acute uncertainty about the borrowing plan for the next fiscal year, which will be spelt out in just seven days from now in the vote on account on February 1. The estimates of gross and net borrowing for the next fiscal depends upon the person.

A section of the market expects the government to borrow at least Rs 7 trillion, up from its current fiscal’s Rs 6 trillion. The net borrowing was estimated at around Rs 4.07 trillion, but now stands around Rs 3.82 trillion. For example, Standard Chartered Bank expects the fiscal gross borrowing ...