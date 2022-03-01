BPCL seeks extra Gulf oil, fearing Russian supply hit: Report

-
ALSO READ
BPCL privatisation faces bigger obstacles than Air India sale. Here's why
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russian forces shell Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv causing menace
Russian forces fail to capture Ukraine's airspace, limiting war gains
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
-
State-run Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. is seeking extra oil from Middle Eastern producers for April, fearing Western sanctions against Russia could hit deliveries of Urals crude, a source familiar with the matter said.
BPCL, India's second biggest state refiner, on an average buys two million barrels of Russian Urals every month on a delivered basis, where the seller arranges for insurance of the cargo and ships. The oil is processed at BPCL's 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kochi refinery in southern India.
BPCL has booked one million barrels of Urals for loading in March and three million in April.
Traders are willing to meet the existing commitments, but have told BPCL they will not quote for supplies in future months, the source said, adding: "No one knows how the situation will pan out in April, so BPCL wants to be prepared." Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation," was met with widespread condemnation and an array of sanctions by Western countries.
The United States and its allies have targetted Russia's central bank, top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including President Vladimir Putin himself.
The source said Gulf producers had not committed to additional supplies for BPCL, as allocations for April loading are due to be finalised next week.
BPCL also intends to draw from its inventories to make up for any shortfall of Russian oil, the source said.
The company did not respond to an email seeking comment.
On Monday, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, said it would accept Russian oil and Kazakhstan's CPC blend only on a delivered basis due to insurance risks. IOC last week bought Russian oil in a tender after a two-year gap.
India's top lender State Bank of India has told clients it won't handle trade relating to sanctioned entities in any currency.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU