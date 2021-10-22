Cabinet Committee okays Gati Shakti, top govt panel to monitor progress

-
ALSO READ
Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday
Rs 100-trillion Gati Shakti master plan launch likely next month
Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Gati Shakti Yojana to give tech push for quicker delivery of infra projects
500 multimodal hubs at Rs 50k-cr investment under Gati Shakti: Vaishnaw
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved Gati Shakti, or the national master plan for multimodal connectivity, which includes the institutional framework as well as the implementation.
There will be a three-tier system for monitoring: empowered group of secretaries (EGoS), network planning group (NPG) as well as a technical support unit (TSU). The approval comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the master plan in the national capital.
EGoS will be headed by Cabinet Secretary and will comprise secretaries of 18 ministries. The head of the logistics division will be the convenor.
“EGoS has been mandated to review and monitor implementation of the PM Gati Shakti NMP to ensure logistics efficiency. It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP,” an official statement said. “EGoS shall also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronisation of various activities, and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform,” it said.
The panel will also ensure efficient transportation of bulk goods on the requirement of various ministries such as steel, coal, fertiliser, among others.
Gati Shakti — a digital portal — is a governance tool, aimed at developing the multimodal transportation system in the country. However, it is currently in beta mode and is expected to be launched soon.
The CCEA also approved formation, composition and terms of reference of the NPG, consisting of heads of the network planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries. NPG will assist the EGoS.
The third monitoring group — TSU — will have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors as aviation, maritime, public transport, rail, roads and highways, ports and subject matter experts as urban and transport planning, power, pipeline, among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU