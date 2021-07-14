Cabinet extends RoSCTL scheme for textile exporters till March 2024

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
Factory reset: Okhla MSMEs limp back, garment units still ailing
Gokaldas Exports zooms 16%, hits over 3-year high on strong Q4 results
Modi Cabinet 2.0, with 77 ministers, is all about politics and governance
Footwear, readymade garments likely to attract higher rates of GST
-
The union cabinet on Wednesday extended the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) scheme till March 2024, a move aimed at helping the textile exporters.
“Continuation of RoSCTL for apparel/garments and made-ups is expected to make these products globally competitive by rebating all embedded taxes/levies which are currently not being rebated under any other mechanism. It will ensure a stable and predictable policy regime and provide a level playing field to Indian textiles exporters. Further, it will promote startups and entrepreneurs to export and ensure creation of lakhs of jobs,” an official statement said.
The sectors covered under this scheme--apparel/garments and made-ups--will not get benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. However, textiles products which are not covered under the RoSCTL would be eligible to avail the benefits, if any, under RoDTEP scheme.
Under the RoSCTL scheme, exporters are issued a duty credit scrip for the value of embedded taxes and levies contained in exported products. Exporters can use this scrip to pay tax while importing equipment, machinery.
“In the textiles industry, buyer place long term orders and exporters have to chalk out their activities well in advance, it is important that the policy regime regarding export for these products should be stable. Keeping in view the same, the Ministry of Textiles has decided to continue the scheme of RoSCTL upto 31st March, 2024 independently as a separate scheme,” the statement said.
A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that this is a huge support to apparel and made-up sectors and will help to increase their competitiveness immensely.
“Many neighbouring countries have emerged as our competitors having tariff advantage either on account of LDC status or owing to effective free trade agreements. The extension of RoSCTL benefit coupled with free trade partnership with US, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, etc. would be a game changer for Indian apparel and made-ups sectors and will help the sector to get its rightful share in the global trade,” Sakthivel added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU