Can GIFT City overcome the barrier of unpredictable policymaking?

Brexit, China’s crackdown and Singapore’s saturation have weakened the outlook for the great global financial hubs of London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Can India’s first international financial services centre (IFSC) at Gujarat In­ter­na­tional Finance Tec- (GIFT) City fill the breach? Recent history points to multiple challenges but tho­se responsible for managing it suggest it is on the cusp of faster growth. “The current geopolitical challenges cou­ld well work in favour of the GIFT City in attracting more foreign financial ...