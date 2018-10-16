Can govt make Jan Aushadhi a reputable retail chain for generic drugs?

There are two reasons cynics attribute to the government’s new found enthusiasm for its pharmaceutical retail initiative, the Jan Aushadhi stores.

One is that it ties in neatly with the ongoing healthcare plan that the prime minister has put his weight behind and secondly, its name, Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a perfect opportunity for the ruling party to tag its name to a pan-Indian pro-poor initiative. Be that as it may, the question really is whether the marketing plan for Jan Aushadi can help create a reputable branded retail chain for generic ...