CBDT chairman questions delay in time-barred assessment proceedings

The income tax (I-T) department has to dispose of over 35,000 cases, pending after search operations, by the end of this month. Since these cases are time-barred, they can't be reopened next month.

Demand of around Rs 10,000 crore could be raised in these cases, according to people in the know. In this connection, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman J B Mohapatra has questioned top officials of the investigation wing of the I-T department about piling up of such cases and also directed them to complete the assessment proceedings by September 30. In a recent ...