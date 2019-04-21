CBDT gets down to build office in Mumbai after PM's Office intervenes

The Prime Minister’s Office has taken cognizance of the income-tax (I-T) department’s expenditure on office spaces in Mumbai and sought immediate action on expediting matters. Subsequently, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) constituted a task force to oversee the construction of the building on the land lying vacant at Nariman Point.

The task force has been mandated to complete the construction by June 2020. The move follows an objection raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, which highlighted the tax department spent Rs 1,000 crore on rent ...