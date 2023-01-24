JUST IN
Business Standard

Taxing times: Businesses face tax heat over deductions claimed for cess

CBDT tells I-T officials to nudge entities; move could help garner over Rs 5,000 cr

Topics
CBDT to IT dept | Cess | tax

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax
The deadline for assessees to resolve/rectify tax returns will end on March 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has asked top income-tax officers to nudge entities that had claimed deduction on account of cess or surcharge over the past several years to voluntarily pay the differential tax to avoid penalties.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 23:31 IST

`
