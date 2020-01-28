Central Zonal Council meet focuses on forest clearance, banking

The Central Zonal Council (CZC) had focused on clearing the pending cases of forest clearances (EC) and expanding banking services specially in the Maoist-infested areas of the Central India.

The 22nd meeting of the Council, a forum for the Centre and states to exchange ideas on multiple issues including security and infrastructure, was held here today. It was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Union Home Minister exhorted the Members to resolve the issues relating to and provide brick-and-mortar banking facility within 5 kms radius in each village – particularly in Naxal areas,” spokesperson of home ministry said. If a particular town had more banks than needed, these may need to be shifted to deficient areas, he asserted.

The Council first deliberated upon unconditional acceptance of procured coarse grain under Price Support Scheme (PSS), Revision of “State Cap” fixed for the implementation of NSAP (Pension) Scheme, Holding Inter State coordination meeting to take prompt action against criminals, Amendment in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Guidelines, Amendment in Section 78 of the Information Technology Act and Declaration of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes. The meeting had in depth scrutiny of issues relating to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana – particularly in affected areas.

Other major issues discussed included land acquisition for development of Bilaspur Airport in Chhattisgarh, granting permission for tree cutting and land acquisition for Railway Projects, equation of norms between Central and State agencies regarding compensatory afforestation, appointment of Controlling Authorities under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 and Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Shah called upon the states to adhere to the timeline of 2 months for completion of heinous offences under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.