Centre approves regularisation of all unauthorised colonies in Delhi

In a move that will benefit 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee, he said.
The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.
