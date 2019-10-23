JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre approves regularisation of all unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Press Trust of India 

Prakash Javadekar
Prakash Javadekar, Human resource development minister

In a move that will benefit 40 lakh people, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee, he said.

The move comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital, scheduled for early next year.
First Published: Wed, October 23 2019. 16:32 IST

