JUST IN
Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil output and diesel exports
India to offer slew of incentives to boost shipbuilding industry: Report
India's open access solar capacity grows 91% to 596 MW in Jul-Sep: Report
Russia continues hold on Indian oil supplies; West's price cap threat looms
India's electricity consumption grows 14% to 112.81 billion units in Nov
Rural distress harming MSMEs, pulling down manufacturing: Economists
Boosted by agriculture demand, petrol, diesel sales see double-digit growth
Jet fuel price slashed by 2.3% as international oil price softens
Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts
Manufacturing PMI rises to 55.7 in Nov as factory activity hits 3-mth high
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India to offer slew of incentives to boost shipbuilding industry: Report
Business Standard

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil output and diesel exports

Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, the order said

Topics
Diesel exports | Crude Oil

Reuters 

An upsurge in demand in the past quarter led to the biggest draw on oil products stocks in eight years, the IEA said, while storage levels in OECD countries were at their lowest since early 2015

India on Thursday cut the windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 4,900 ($60.34) per tonne, according to a government order.

It also cut the export tax on diesel to 8 rupees per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from Friday, the order said.

The windfall tax is a special tax imposed by a government on a company or industry when it benefits from something but not responsible for the financial gain that ensues is called windfall profits.

India first imposed windfall profit tax on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that taxed super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding profit margins at both oil producers and refiners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diesel exports

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 18:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.