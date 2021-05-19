Centre hikes fertiliser subsidy by 140%; farmers to get DAP at old rate

Amid strong farmer resentment, the today increased its share of subsidy for Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) by 140 per cent from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1200 per bag, thereby rolling back the steep 58 per cent hike in prices announced by companies since April.

The increase in subsidy will allow fertilizer companies to sell DAP at the old rate of Rs 1200 per bag as against the new price of Rs 1900 per bag which was applicable from April 1, 2021.

The decision to hike the Centre’s subsidy on DAP was taken at a high-level meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.

The statement said that the will spend an additional subsidy of Rs 14,775 crore on fertilizer subsidy in the current financial year.

It usually incurs a subsidy of around Rs 80,000-85,000 crore on fertilizer every year.

In the last few months, all major fertilizer companies including the biggest of them all, IFFCO had hiked DAP rates along with prices of other complex fertilizers as international prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia, which are key components of making DAP has risen by 60-70 per cent.

Data shows that the landed price of imported DAP was around $383 per tonne which rose to around $515 per tonne (CFR) in April, an increase of 35 per cent in just over three months.

This has created widespread resentment among the country’s farmers which along with the steep hike in diesel prices would have raised the input costs significantly.

In some crops such as soybean, some estimates said that the input cost would have gone up straight away by Rs 1400-2000 per hectare due to the increase in DAP prices.

The official statement said that because of the increase in international prices of key raw materials, the actual price of a bag of DAP was coming to around Rs 2400 per bag, which the fertilizer companies were compelled to sell at Rs 1900 per bag as the Central subsidy was limited at Rs 500 per bag.

After today’s decision, fertilizer companies can sell DAP at the old rate of Rs 1200 per bag, as the has increased its quantum of subsidy.

In April 2020, the union government had fixed the rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy, NBS rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P and K) Fertilizers for the year 2020-21 at 18 rupees 78 paise per kg for Nitrogen, 14 rupees 88 paise per kg for Phosphorus, 10 rupees 11 paise per kg for Potash and 2 rupees 37 paise per kg for Sulphur.

This was maintained for another year as well in April 2021.

The Centre has been trying to impress upon fertilizer companies to not pass the impact of high input costs to the farmers and hold back their hike in DAP rates, but to little avail. IFFCO had decided to sell its old DAP stocks at old rates, but that could be for a limited time as the old stocks could not have met the entire season’s demand.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Union Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda had assured NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a decision on roll-back of the hike in fertilizer prices will be taken within two days. Pawar had written a letter to Gowda demanding a roll back of DAP prices.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Opposition Congress attacked the government over a hike in fertilizer prices, and said this will put an additional burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the farmers.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi said the government has increased the prices of fertilizers, petrol and diesel, and lowered agri subsidies and income of farmers.

"What did the Modi government increase? GST and petrol, diesel and fertilizer prices; income of 'Modi's friends'; atrocities on 'annadatas' even during the pandemic," he said in a tweet in Hindi, citing a report about the rise in diesel and prices. EoM