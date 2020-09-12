Centre lists 23 new Bills for monsoon session of Parliament: Report

The government has listed 23 new Bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament’s Monsoon session begin­ning Monday.

One of the ordinances the govern­ment plans to pass as a bill during the 18-day-long session relates to providing preventive measures against violence on healthcare personnel.

The ordinance makes acts of violence and harassment against healthcare perso­nnel deployed in combating Covid-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine. It also protects the healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers.

Another ordinance to be repla­ced by a bill relates to reduction in the salary of MPs by 30 per cent for a period of one year beginning April 1, 2020.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilita­tion) Bill, 2020, seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently to prov­ide for the creation of an eco­system where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates rem­uner­ative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.