Centre lists 23 new Bills for monsoon session of Parliament: Report

The government has listed 23 new Bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament’s Monsoon session beginning Monday.
One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a bill during the 18-day-long session relates to providing preventive measures against violence on healthcare personnel.
The ordinance makes acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating Covid-19 a non-bailable offence with maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine. It also protects the healthcare fraternity, including doctors, nurses and ASHA workers.
Another ordinance to be replaced by a bill relates to reduction in the salary of MPs by 30 per cent for a period of one year beginning April 1, 2020.
The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.
