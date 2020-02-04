Centre looks to issue G-secs without foreign limits in first half of FY21

The Centre is looking to issue in the first half of 2020-21 a special series of government securities (G-secs) that will not have any limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Global bond indices may include Indian G-secs after such issuances, which will bring in more foreign capital. “We should be able to do it reasonably fast, possibly within the first half of the coming fiscal year,” Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal told Business Standard. The plan was spelt out by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Union Budget speech. “Certain ...