Centre mulls classifying jobs based on skills to remove arbitrariness

The Centre has for the first time proposed classifying occupations on the basis of skills to remove arbitrariness while determining the level of minimum wage rates for different types of work.

The draft Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2019, which has been put in public domain for consultation by the labour and employment ministry, has defined different skilled occupations in categories of semi-skilled, skilled, unskilled, and highly skilled. This is a departure from the practice where the government fixes different rates of wages based on skills and geographical area but does ...