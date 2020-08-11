JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

I-T dept searches Chinese entities over hawala transactions of Rs 1,000 cr
Business Standard

Centre releases Rs 6,000 cr in revenue deficit grant to 14 states

The amount released would provide additional resources to states during the coronavirus crisis

Topics
Modi govt | states | State revenues

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Rupee, cash, money,firms, revenue
The finance ministry released the amount as per the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission

The finance ministry on Tuesday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fifth equated monthly instalment of the post ddevolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis.
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU