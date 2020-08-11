Centre releases Rs 6,000 cr in revenue deficit grant to 14 states

-
-
The finance ministry on Tuesday released Rs 6,195.08 crore to 14 states as the fifth equated monthly instalment of the post ddevolution revenue deficit grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis.
