Centre seizes 35,000 bags of urea diverted from agricultural use

More than seven years after the Centre made it mandatory for all domestic urea producers to make 100 per cent neem coated urea, the government has seized around 35,000 bags of urea diverted for non-agriculture purposes in the last couple of months.
The ‘flying squad’ constituted by the ministry of fertilisers has filed eight FIRs against the offenders and six people have been sent to jail. The fertilisers have been seized from Haryana, Kerala, UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
“The bags have been seized despite being neem-coated, and the fact that they escaped scruting is now being probed,” a senior official said.
The urea meant for farming was diverted towards dyes, plywood, cattle feed and textiles. “A bag of urea is sold at Rs 266 per 45 kg but it costs the Government of India about Rs 3,000. Highly subsidised urea is illegally diverted for non-agriculture and industrial use by many private entities,” a senior official said.
While launching the neem-coated urea project, the government had said that one of the stated objectives of the scheme was to check diversion of urea meant for agriculture, for non-farm purposes.
Being highly subsidised, there is always a tendency to divert urea towards non-agriculture purposes.
