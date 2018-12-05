Centre to move policy to promote hydro power with units of 10 Gw capacity

Hydro power in India is likely to see a boost with projects of close to 10 Gw to either restart or commence construction. Along with this, the Centre is moving a policy for promoting hydro power, which aims at reducing the cost of construction.

The policy is likely to do away with any requirement for creating irrigation facilities, allied assets or any social infrastructure in order to bring down costs. Government officials said hydro power would be promoted and incentivised as peaking power. “The rampant growth that solar and wind has witnessed entails hydro power ...