Business Standard

Centre to sell 3 million tonnes of wheat in open market to cool prices

Atta prices from central wheat pool capped at Rs 29.50 kg; wheat stocks 24.4% above buffer requirement as on January 1

Topics
wheat | indian government | Wheat prices

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

wheat production
At present wheat prices in North Indian markets is around Rs 31-32 per kg which is 50 per cent more than the 2023-24 MSP of Rs 21.25 per kg

The Central government has decided to sell 3 million tonnes (mt) of wheat from its inventories through a special Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to cool record high prices of the commodity.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 20:52 IST

