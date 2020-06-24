Chhattisgarh commissions its largest solid waste processing plant

Chhattisgarh’s biggest processing plant was commissioned today at the outskirts of state capital.

The project would be implemented by Delhi MSW Solutions Ltd (DMSWSL), a subsidiary of Hyderabad based Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd. The company had inked a 15-year deal with the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC).





The state government spokesperson said the plant, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was built with an investment of Rs 127 crore. The total input cost of this project is Rs 197 crore.



The plant has a capacity of managing 500 tonnes of waste per day using scientific techniques, the spokesperson said, adding that the waste will be used to manufacture fertilisers and fuel for cement units. Production of 6MW electricity production is also proposed in the project that will be run on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Under the agreement, the company would ensure door-to-door collection of waste from each household and commercial centres besides its transportation, processing and disposal. A 67-acre land had been allotted to the company on lease agreement.





In this processing plant, 2 trammels of 75 mm, 2 trammels of 25 mm and two trammels of 4 mm have been installed. Waste collected will be separated using trammel and lift machine, and the dry waste of more than 75 mm will be converted into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and sent to cement factories.

The wet waste will be processed in 25 mm and 4 mm trammels to make fertilizer the end product. It will be sold to the fertiliser companies.