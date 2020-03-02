Chhattisgarh's economy to grow at 5.32% in FY20: Economic Survey

Chhattisgarh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to grow by 5.32 per cent at the constant price in the financial year 2019-20, according to state’s economic survey.

According to the Quick Estimates at constant prices for the year 2018-19, the Gross State Domestic Product (at Market Prices) grew at 7.06 per cent in comparison to 2017-18.



The is likely to grow by 6.35 percent. Accordingly, the (Per Capita NSDP at current prices) is likely to reach at Rs 98,281 during 2019-20 with a percentage growth of 6.35 percent over previous year, the economic survey tabled in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly today said.

The agriculture and allied sectors (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing) is estimated to grow 3.31 per cent at constant prices while the industrial and allied sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) is projected to grow at 4.94 per cent, the report said. Chhattisgarh’s service sector is estimated to record a growth of 6.62 per cent during 2019-20.

Comparatively, the national average estimated for 2019-20 are 2.8 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively in these sectors.

According to the Quick Estimates at constant prices for the year 2018-19, the growth in agriculture Sector (agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing), industry sector (mining and quarrying, construction, manufacturing and electricity, gas and water supply) and service sector for the year 2018-19, registered at the rate of 10.28 percent, 5.32 percent and 7.79 percent respectively over the previous year 2017-18.