China will recover faster than many countries: M Huotari of MERICS

M Huotari, executive director of the Mercator Institute of China Studies (MERICS), a Germany-based institute on China, is an expert on China’s foreign policy, China-Europe relations and global (economic) governance and competition. He has published works on China’s rise as a financial power, trade and investment relations with Europe as well as on geopolitical shifts related to China's emergence as a global security actor.

In an interview with Aditi Phadnis, he explores the way forward for China post-coronavirus. Edited excerpts: China’s economy is expected to ...