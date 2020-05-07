Offer easier laws, stable policy regime to woo firms from China: experts

With India looking at attracting companies shifting from China, experts say the country will have to offer liberal land and labour laws, while giving an assurance that the policy regime will not be changed mid-way. Some pointed out that China has the capacity to retain multinational corporations, providing India a little space to woo them.

Former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, who had suggested setting up Coastal Economic Zones to attract companies from China, told Business Standard, "In thinking about the issue, we need to ask ourselves why the multinationals have been going to countries such as Vietnam and Bangladesh instead of India and Indonesia. Is it the "incentives" on which we focus or business environment, which includes the functioning of factor markets such as land and labour?"





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka to restart trains for migrants after protests

He said the country is surely not falling short on incentives, which now include a corporation tax rate of just 17 per cent on new manufacturing.

"What we continue to lack are well-functioning land and labour markets about which we are still looking the other way. Coastal Economic Zones, which I have been lately calling Autonomous Employment Zones, are a means to offering well-functioning land and labour markets and swift customs clearances over an area of 300 to 500 square kilometers," he said.

Panagariya said the inspiration for CEZs has come from studying Shenzhen, which has the autonomy to enact its own land and labour laws. That allows it to respond quickly to the needs of businesses operating in the city.

Shenzen in southeast China has transformed itself from a small fishing village into an ultra-modern metropolitan city. It has been developed as a model special economic zone by the Chinese government.



ALSO READ: CBDT amends rule for speedy resolution of tax disputes under treaties

India had earlier planned to set up 14 CEZs around Vadhawan in Maharashtra and Sagar in West Bengal. However, the plan was almost shelved, said an official. Instead, the government is now looking at port-led development and port modernisation projects at various ports across the country, he said.

The professor of economics at Columbia University said many companies are definitely looking to shift their businesses.

"A move out of China is also being encouraged by the governments of two major countries: USA and Japan. Both have offered assistance to their companies should they wish to shift out of China," he said.

Pronab Sen, the country director for the India Programme of the International Growth Centre (IGC), questions should be asked to companies themselves, why are they not coming.

The former chief statistician said ease of doing business is of course one of the hurdles. "Some steps were taken on this front but not enough and not perhaps in critical areas," he pointed out.

Sen said one of the things that should consider is to avoid changing policies in between.

"We have a tendency to change the policy regime at will. Quite often we do it with retrospective effect. All of this is a huge dampener," he added.

To a query that the NDA government has given the promise that it will not change policies that results in fresh liabilities for companies, Sen said it may or may not.

"But, the point is successor government may. As a country and as a political system, I am not talking about single party, if you have this reputation of changing the policy regime, it doesn’t help. Nobody likes large uncertainties about continuation of policies. Talking about is not good enough. It is not about making promises," Sen argued.

Others pointed out that India's capacity to provide all-round incentives for investments remains dwarfed by China.

"Globally investment sentiments will remain depressed now. Despite repeated pushes by the Trump administration over the past four years, multinationals based in China have not made drastic changes in their value chains or seat of operations. They won't do that especially now given that everyone's motivation to increase profits and maintain stability is heightened as bottom lines drop," said senior trade policy expert Biswajit Dhar.

He pointed out that China hasn't announced any new incentives at the or even the provincial level.





ALSO READ: Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopen public places: Report

"This shows how confident they are of their position as a hub for manufacturing," Dhar argued.



Finally, it should be noted that China has emerged stronger from every crisis be it 9/11 or the 2008 meltdown, he said.

Sachin Chaturvedi, director-general of RIS, an international economic development and trade think tank, said the government can draw companies from the same country into specific regions, thereby making hubs for them.

"Currently, due to business reasons or otherwise, companies from Japan prefer the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial corridor, while South Korean firms are interested in Odisha and the East coast. A Special Economic Zone-like model can be created for this purpose," he said.

Chaturvedi added that the government is currently working on addressing challenges with regards to land and labour issues while sectoral pitches are being prepared for companies looking to move out of China in sectors like electronics, auto components and mobile manufacturing.

"The timing to draw in investments, is perfect given that both the United States and European Union are expected to drastically change their economic policies regarding China," Chaturvedi said.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 hinterland digest: Hard lockdowns in Gujarat, workers suffer

Several industry leaders like Kanwaljeet Jawa, MD, Daikin India; Krishan Sachdev, MD, Carrier-Midea India and Kamal Nandi, president of apex industry body CEAMA and executive vice-president of Godrej Appliances, told Business Standard that localization of production will gain speed with this current crisis crippling India’s manufacturing capability due to its hit on China.

Several key components like printed circuit board (PCB) for mobile handsets, compressors for ACs & refs, indoor units for ACs, LED panels for TVs and motors used in washing machines, continue to be imported from China as no major plants have been set up here.

These components usually form 50-75 percent of the cost of manufacturing the product they are used in.

DPIIT sets up inter-ministerial panel

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up an inter-ministerial committee of senior officials to explore the possibility of wooing more foreign companies looking to exit China.





ALSO READ: From Anaj Mandi to Vizag gas leak, industrial accidents that shook India

While the target will be American majors, companies from Japan, South Korea and Australia are also being kept an eye on.

The government's investment promotion arm, Invest India, is working to create sectoral pitches to draw foreign companies into India. While the real cost of labour and land is higher in India for most sectors, Invest India has been tasked to focus on the country's size of available untapped market, transparency in legislation, and principle of non-interference by government on industry matters.

Sources hinted that pitches for infrastructure, textiles, light engineering goods, and a host of services industries are the priority.

Making India the next electronics manufacturing hub is another emphasis. Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said India has the opportunity to gain from companies moving their electronics production out of China.

In March, the government also launched three schemes to boost electronics manufacturing in the country.

These include the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with a budgetary allocation of Rs 40,995 crore, wherein companies will be offered incentives at the rate of 4-6 per cent on their incremental sales of goods manufactured in India for a period of five years.

The government also announced a scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronics Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) with an outlay of Rs 3,285 crore over eight years, and Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) 2.0 with a budget of of Rs 3,762.25 crore spread over eight years.





ALSO READ: CBDT amends rule for speedy resolution of tax disputes under treaties

Nitin Kunkolienker, President of hardware industry body Manufacturers Association of Information Technology, said,"Often, we have noticed Government comes out with good schemes. However, the approval and disbursement process remain complicated."

He said the government should have in place a clear standard operating procedure (SOP) and Ease of Doing Business rules.

Voices:

Former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya: There are enough push factors for shift out of China --high and rising wages, trade war with USA and now Covid-19. The critical question is: are we providing enough of a pull?

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen on the policy changes: "After all, these companies are making certain calculations on the basis of the policy regime. And then they come and make investments, your policy regime changes."

(With inputs from Subhayan Chakraborty, Megha Manchanda, Arnab Dutta, Neha Alawadi and Indivjal Dhsamana)