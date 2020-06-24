JUST IN
Centre seeks suggestions from stakeholders on deferring BS-IV norms
Chinese shipments await Customs clearance amid border standoff with India

Getting shipments from China may only get tougher going forward, industry fears.

Dilasha Seth & Shally Seth Mohile  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China, stalled customs clearance of cargo from Beijing has sent importers and manufacturers into a tizzy. Though officials said the move was based on specific intelligence related to narcotics smuggling and illegal imports of undervalued items, industry saw it as a trade retaliatory measure.

Getting shipments from China may only get tougher going forward, industry fears. On Monday night, customs officials in Chennai and Visakhapatnam were asked to put all shipments from China on hold until further orders. “The ...

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 02:23 IST

