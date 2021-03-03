CII asks Haryana to relook its Bill on 75% jobs for locals in pvt sector

-
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday asked the Haryana government to revisit its controversial Bill on reservation in private sector companies passed by the state assembly on Tuesday.
Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, said in a statement here, "We hope the state government of Haryana relooks at the legislation. With Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ we look forward to an integrated and mobile labour market within the country."
He said at a time when it is important to attract investments at the state level, the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on industry. "Reservation affects productivity and industry competitiveness," he added.
The state assembly on Tuesday passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill that mandates 75 per cent reservation for local people in private sector jobs, where the salary is less than Rs 50,000 a month.
This rule will be applicable for 10 years and aims to address rising unemployment in the state.
