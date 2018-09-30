Citing China & Japan, ONGC Videsh seeks sovereign fund for foreign buys

With international crude oil prices seeing a surge, ONGC Videsh has appealed to the Centre to create a sovereign wealth fund like that of China, Japan and Korea through which Indian companies can fund the acquisition of oil blocks abroad.

The overseas subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has submitted the proposal to the petroleum ministry. The proposed fund could finance companies like OVL and Oil India to acquire more assets abroad so that at least 5 per cent of the country’s oil imports can be from India-owned oil assets. “We have approached the ...