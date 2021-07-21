Co-operative body 'unhappy' over SC verdict upholding supremacy of states

-
ALSO READ
Moratorium verdict: Prepare for shock when a more realistic picture emerges
With 300 mn Indians in its fold, cooperative sector awaits big-bang reforms
Loan moratorium case: SC verdict may hit banks in short-term, say analysts
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
-
A day after the Supreme Court struck down parts of the 97th amendment to the Constitution that sought to crimp powers of the state governments over their cooperative societies, the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) expressed unhappiness over the judgement and hoped that the new cooperatives ministry will find a way out of the same.
It also wanted formulation of a National Policy on Cooperatives, which will ensure that there is uniformity in cooperative acts across the states so that there is transparency in them which in turn strengthens the cooperative movement. NCUI is an apex organization of the cooperative movement.
The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Tuesday, upheld a 2013 Gujarat High Court verdict that had struck down certain portions of the 97th constitutional amendment passed by the Parliament.
The Amendment was passed by Parliament in December 2011 and had come into effect from February 15, 2012, during the UPA regime.
The amendments apart from making Right to Form cooperatives a fundamental right had also laid several guidelines for the state legislations governing the cooperative societies.
These according to some experts included mandatory registration of cooperatives, minimum qualification of the Board Members of a Cooperative, their tenure also the timeframe for which a state government can take over the governance of a coop society.
A bunch of petitions were filed in the Gujarat High Court challenging the amendment on the grounds that it violated the basic structure of the constitution.
The main argument of the petitioners was that the amendment required ratification by at least one half of the state since it impacted a subject in the state list.
The Gujarat High Court accepted the argument of the petitioners to strike down the entire portion of that part of the amendment which laid down directions for state legislations for cooperatives.
The Supreme Court in its judgement while upholding the Gujarat High Court Order had saved the application of the amendments for Multi-State Cooperative Societies which come under the jurisdiction of the Central government.
The apex court judgement that upheld the supremacy of state governments in governing the cooperative societies that fall within their jurisdiction could have far reaching ramifications in light of fears being expressed in some quarters over the new cooperative ministry interfering in their domain.
The All India Kisan Sabha has criticised the formation of the new cooperatives ministry on the grounds that it is moving towards centralisation, and an imminent threat to Indian federalism and for the future of cooperative movement in the country.
The SC judgement some experts said clearly lays down the jurisdiction of the new cooperatives ministry and clips its role over the state coops.
Meanwhile, former NCUI President G H Amin suggested that the present government should again initiate the process for constitutional amendment based on legal provisions.
The National Federation of State Co-operative Banks (NAFSCOB) Managing Director B Subrahmanyam said that prior to the SC verdict, a number of state governments have already amended their state legislatures, incorporating these amendments based on the 97th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2011.
He said the government now needs to persuade remaining states to bring in amendments through their state legislatures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU