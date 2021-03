Commercial realty picks up but challenges remain amid Covid-19 pandemic

While office property developers breathed a sigh of relief at the end of last year when they saw leasing improve, the coming quarters might not be so rosy.

Though office demand was lower by around 29 per cent on a yearly basis in 2020, on a sequential basis, it was up 16 per cent in H2 2020. “Many occupants are shedding the ‘wait-and-act’ mode and that is reflected in some large-sized space requirements coming into the market. With the wider vaccine roll-out, it is expected that, as occupiers plan to return to the workplace, they will in tandem firm up their ...