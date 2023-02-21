JUST IN
Zero coal import remains elusive as Centre leans on foreign supplies again
Business Standard

Dipam calls for key meeting on Wednesday to mull Concor divestment

Sources say officials from Railways, Concor, Niti Aayog, finance and law ministries expected to take final call on pending issues regarding transfer of land to private player post disinvestment

Topics
Concor | Niti Aayog | Railways

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has called for a meeting of representatives from key ministries on Wednesday, to clear the decks for the disinvestment of Container Corporation of India (Concor).

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 20:41 IST

