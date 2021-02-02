Continuum green bond issue shows global players vying for India infra pie

A day after the proposed a huge push, swarmed around a relatively small green bond offering to be part of the action.

Continuum Wind Energy’s six-year bond offering of $560 million received more than $3 billion pre-order bids from investors as soon as the issue opened in the US. While the initial price guidance was 4.875 per cent, the issue rate could be as low as 4.5 per cent given the investor interest.

The bids poured in from the US market as the issue opened. The ‘left-lead’ banker to the deal Deutsche Bank may not need to keep the issue open and may close it on Tuesday itself based on initial response, said sources close to the deal. International Finance Corporation (IFC), finance arm of the World Bank, is the anchor investor for the deal.

To meet the needs of the country, foreign investors have to be tapped. Investors in developed countries are willing to give the requisite money if the theme of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) is followed. The mode of financing is green bond.

ReNew Power is also in the market to raise $460 million in via a foreign portfolio investor. Bankers say the pipeline for this year is robust as there is huge amount of global liquidity chasing too few investable options. from India can easily tap into the demand at a very cheap rate, say bankers.