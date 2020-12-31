Core sector contraction expands in November after two months of moderation

-
The oft-repeated apprehension of economic recovery fizzling out post-October is turning out to be true, at least in the crucial eight-industry core sector. After the contraction narrowed to just one per cent in September and 0.9 per cent in October, the fall got accentuated to 2.6 per cent in November despite it being a festival month.
This may have repercussions on the index of industrial production (IIP) even as some economists believe consumer goods might offset the impact to some extent. Core sector accounts for 40.27 per cent of IIP.
"IIP growth can be in the range of 0-1 per cent as consumer goods are likely to remain upbeat for this month given the festival season factor," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE Ratings.
Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra, projected IIP to contract in November instead.
"Based on the available information, we expect the IIP to revert to a temporary but unpalatable 2-5% contraction in November," she said.
That would be quite a dampener as IIP rose 3.6 per cent in October.
Nayar attributed core sector contraction to the base effect, fewer working days on account of a shift in the festive calendar, and a potential step-down in production following the satiation of pent-up demand.
The core sector output declined for the ninth consecutive month.
Barring coal, fertilisers and electricity, all sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement -- saw a fall in output in November. Only three sectors, namely, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, had contracted in October.
Core sector output dropped by 11.4 per cent during the first eight months of the current financial year as compared to a growth of 0.3 per cent in the same period of the previous year.
The output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, steel and cement declined by 4.9 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 4.8 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 7.1 per cent, respectively, in November this year.
On the other hand, coal and electricity sector output grew by 2.9 per cent and 2.2 per cent during the month under review.
Fertiliser sector growth stood at 1.6 per cent as against 6.3 per cent in October.
India's economy shrank unprecedented 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year.
