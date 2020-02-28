Coronavirus outbreak: Govt to fast-track manufacturing of tech goods

The Union Cabinet is soon expected to take up for consideration a scheme that will aim at boosting the manufacturing of smart phones, semi-conductors, and other high-value tech goods. This proposal is likely to replace existing schemes like the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS), Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), and Electronics Development Fund (EDF), Business Standard has learnt.

The scheme was first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget this year. Work on the scheme is being speeded up because India sees opportunities in the ...